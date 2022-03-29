At the moment, Doja Cat’s future seems unclear. Late last week, in response to fans from Paraguay complaining Doja wasn’t posting about the country enough when she was there, and she responded, “i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare.”

A few days later, Doja offered an apology for what she said, which presumably left at least some fans thinking that everything was alright and Doja no longer plans to leave music. Now, though, it looks like that may not be the case after all.

MIX 105.1 shared a post about Doja’s apology yesterday and tweeted, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring.” Doja went ahead and refuted that speculation, replying, “yes the f*ck i am.”

yes the fuck i am — mike penis (@DojaCat) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, she recently shared a message about the death of Taylor Hawkins, tweeting, “I just found out through my team that a legend has passed today so I just want to send love and healing to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters. Rest in peace to a man with a beautiful young heart and wicked talent.”