Doja Cat 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Is Annoyed By Fan Concerns After Shaving Her Head: ‘I’m Rich, I’m Fine’

TwitterMusic News Editor

Doja Cat made a significant personal change last week when she went ahead and shaved her head and eyebrows, explaining her reasoning at the time, “I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Since she debuted the look, she has been met with fans asking if she is doing alright, which Doja has found annoying.

In a later Instagram Live session (not the same one she debuted her shaved head), Doja said (as NME notes), “I’m rich, I’m fine. Just the whole ‘Are you OK, queen?’ sh*t makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics. It makes me want to rip by f*cking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it.”

In another clip, she added, “I made ‘Mooo!’ I have a song called ‘B*tch I’m A Cow’ and I got famous off of that, so it’s just funny to me that people are shocked or taken aback by me being bald and having no eyebrows.”

Tags:
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×