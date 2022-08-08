Doja Cat made a significant personal change last week when she went ahead and shaved her head and eyebrows, explaining her reasoning at the time, “I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Since she debuted the look, she has been met with fans asking if she is doing alright, which Doja has found annoying.

In a later Instagram Live session (not the same one she debuted her shaved head), Doja said (as NME notes), “I’m rich, I’m fine. Just the whole ‘Are you OK, queen?’ sh*t makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics. It makes me want to rip by f*cking pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it.”

In another clip, she added, “I made ‘Mooo!’ I have a song called ‘B*tch I’m A Cow’ and I got famous off of that, so it’s just funny to me that people are shocked or taken aback by me being bald and having no eyebrows.”

.@DojaCat addressing the people who are constantly asking her if she's okay. — “I'm rich, I'm fine.” pic.twitter.com/QjmyFxrioT — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) August 6, 2022