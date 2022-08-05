Doja Cat knows how to be the topic of conversation, in and out of music. Her latest action that has the people talking is the decision to shave both her head and eyebrows, the latter occurring in an Instagram Live broadcast yesterday (August 4). While the Planet Her artist simply explains it as her never enjoying having hair and seeing no purpose in keeping it if she won’t wear it out, it seems to be a much deeper issue to some of her fans.

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat went on to share more of her perspective, specifically as it relates to wearing wigs. “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f*cking head.’ Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out… I had like two eras. I had like two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural and then I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it, and then… it’s just a f*ckin’ nightmare, dude. I’m over it.”

Some fans offered support to the pop star as they feel people will try to turn the situation into a question of Doja’s mental health.

The “Is Doja Cat okay?” discourse is inevitably coming. She sounded very much of sound mind when she was on live. She explained that she actually likes and wants her hair this way. Do not make this into something it’s not🙃 pic.twitter.com/UnSP7MYcx5 — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) August 5, 2022

Not white folks calling Doja Cat shaving her head a "Britney Spears era" 🙄 Black women have been shaving our heads and rocking low cuts forever. Y'all associate women having short hair with mental illness and that shit is weird. — Body on the Line OUT NOW!🖊️ (@chanelhardypub_) August 5, 2022

I love that Doja Cat shaved her hair off. She feels more confident with it off. I love this for her. pic.twitter.com/1QivxB9JTB — 🛸Pics by Doja Cat🪐 (@PicsByDoja) August 5, 2022

Other fans felt vindicated by the “Juicy” artist’s bravery as they too struggle with their hair.

i think it’s good that doja cat, a very prominent celebrity who represents a beauty standard to a lot of women- especially black women, has not only decided to shave her head but be open about the reality and the taxing experience of having natural hair and wig wearing. — jules🦎bearer of the curse (@gremlinjpeg) August 5, 2022

I get where Doja Cat is coming from. It's a mix of the euocentric conditioning of what hair is acceptable, mixed w/ women not being "pretty" enough w/ short hair or completely bald, mixed w/ Doja's Biracial experience & being comfy in her identity. She looks HAWT, tho! 🤩😍 https://t.co/r89e2yY5ZK — Ace 🇳🇬 (@TalkAmarachi) August 5, 2022

Ultimately, it is her hair and her choice, but such a seemingly impulsive move is bound to cause a commotion.

Check out the fan reactions to Doja’s new hairstyle above.