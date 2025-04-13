Doja Cat’s next studio album is ready to go, or so it appears. In February, the “Masc” rapper formerly announced, Vie. Since then, fans of the Grammy Award-winner have monitored her official social media pages for updates regarding the forthcoming body of work.

Today (April 13), Doja Cat gave supporters something to discuss posting the working tracklist for Vie on X (formerly Twitter). The screenshot image included a list of 16 unreleased songs. Fans quickly identified a few song titles as previously teased tunes. However, one of Doja’s most requested snippet (“Crack”) did not make the cut.

In her upload, Doja acknowledged its absence, writing: “Don’t ask me where ‘Crack’ is [right now].”

Over on Instagram, Doja played a preview of the track “Jealous Type.” Last month during a broadcast, Doja Cat previewed several songs expected to appear on the project including “Lipstain,” and “Acts Of Service.”

Doja Cat first shared a handful of song titles back in November. Fans hope this means the album is on the way. But Doja Cat’s frequent updates during the pre-Scarlet era has trained them to be prepared for last minute modifications.

Continue below to view the working tracklist for Vie.