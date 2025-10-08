Dolly Parton is facing a bump in the road at the moment, as the 79-year-old music icon is having some health troubles. Her sister Freida went as far as to take to Facebook to ask for some prayers, but the situation apparently isn’t as serious as that outreach made it seem.

In an initial post shared yesterday (October 7) afternoon, Freida wrote:

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! [heart emoji].”

The post was filled with comments from concerned supporters, so later in the day, Freida made another post, clarifying:

“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Notably, this comes days after Dolly postponed some upcoming concerts due to “health challenges.” At the time, Dolly wrote in a statement:

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Earlier this year, Dolly dealt with the death of Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years.