Dolly Parton has been known to crack a bawdy joke or two, but she has her limits.

During an interview with Knox News, the country music legend discussed singing “Please Please Please” with Sabrina Carpenter, including her conditions for appearing on the remix.

“Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then,” she said. “I told her, I said, now, I don’t cuss. I don’t make fun of Jesus. I don’t talk bad about God, and I don’t say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough.”

In the original version of “Please Please Please,” Carpenter sings, “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker.” That line is changed to “heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others” in the clean(er) version with Parton.

Parton also shared her excitement for working with artists like Carpenter, Beyoncé, and, most impressively, The Wiggles.

“I think that’s been the greatest joy is just thinking, ‘Yay, Beyoncé wants to sing with me! She wants to sing my song!’ Yeah, absolutely. Which train do I get on that’s going to get me there the quickest?” she said.

You can listen to Sabrina and Dolly sing “Please Please Please” above.