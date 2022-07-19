Are you paying attention? Because if you haven’t been hipped to the sounds of Domi & JD Beck yet, it’s time to get on board. Anderson .Paak is here to tell you the same and in fact, he sat-in with the jazz beat prodigies on stage last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the three of them performed their song, “Take A Chance.”

The track was introduced by Garth Alger himself (guest host Dana Carvey) and .Paak, wearing a fuzzy bucket hat and over-sized two-toned shades, was perched in front of Domi on keys and Beck on drums. The talented instrumentalists elevated .Paak’s vocal stylings on the new tune, which is on their upcoming debut album, Not Tight, out July 29th on .Paak’s own Apeshit Records label and Blue Note.

Domi & JD Beck have made a name for themselves as not only prodigious jazz musicians who have sat in with Herbie Hancock and Thundercat, but also masterful hip-hop beat conductors. They flashed their vocal chops on the “Take A Chance” performance, singing back-up for Paak on the song’s hook while not skipping a beat on their respective instruments. As the song comes to a close, .Paak looks out at the crowd and says, “Ladies and gentlemen, Domi & JD Beck!” The two then proceed to play as dexterously as humanly possible into the song’s outro and the only response we’re left with amazement at their skills. The future is here.

Watch Domi & JD Beck play “Take A Chance” with .Paak above.

Anderson .Paak is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.