Dominic Fike has announced a massive new Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour across North America, in support of his upcoming album, Sunburn — which arrives July 7.

Fike’s artist presale opens up tomorrow (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. On June 1, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will open at the same time. Finally, on Friday, June 2, tickets will be available for the general public to purchase.

Continue scrolling for Dominic Fike’s complete Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour dates. Find additional information on ticketing via his website here.

07/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State

07/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

07/19 — New York, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

07/20 — Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion

07/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

07/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

07/29 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

08/01 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

08/10 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/13 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

08/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/21 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre

08/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/25 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

08/30 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre