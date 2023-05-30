Dominic Fike has announced a massive new Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour across North America, in support of his upcoming album, Sunburn — which arrives July 7.
Fike’s artist presale opens up tomorrow (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. On June 1, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will open at the same time. Finally, on Friday, June 2, tickets will be available for the general public to purchase.
Continue scrolling for Dominic Fike’s complete Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour dates. Find additional information on ticketing via his website here.
07/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State
07/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
07/19 — New York, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park
07/20 — Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion
07/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
07/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
07/29 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
08/01 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
08/10 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/13 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
08/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
08/18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/21 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre
08/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/25 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
08/30 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre