After weeks of dropping hints and teasers on social media, Dominic Fike has finally announced his sophomore album. His next effort, Sunburn, will (appropriately) arrive this summer.

Ahead of the album’s release, Fike has released its lead single, the autobiographical “Dancing In The Courthouse.” This Friday, he will release the album’s second single, “Ant Pile,” which he previously performed at Coachella last month

According to a press release accompanying the announcement, Sunburn will offer listeners “the aching and vulnerable revelations of a young artist still growing and putting their best foot forward.” It continues, “Someone who returned home to discover himself once more, who found the right words in small rooms – conjuring timeless spells to close this last chapter of his life and open the door to an even more searingly bright future.”

Fike wrote and recorded much of the album in his home state of Florida, and the songs will serve as love letters to his time growing up there. He worked with drummer Henry Kwapis (Dijon), bassist Devon Workman, and producer Jim-E Stack, and the result was 14 personal tracks. Over the course of the album, Fike will share accounts of heartbreak, regret, addiction, and jealousy.

You can see the Sunburn cover art below.

Sunburn is out 7/7 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.