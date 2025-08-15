Dominic Fike is busy. Aside from his role on Euphoria, he has the whole music thing going on. He released his latest album, Sunburn, in 2023, and followed it with the 2024 EP 14 Minutes. More recently, he and former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract formed a new musical duo, Geezer. This doesn’t mean he’s leaving his solo act behind, as just today (August 15), he announced a new mixtape, Rocket. He also shared three new songs: “All Hands On Deck,” “Aftermath,” and “Smile.”

Rocket arrives soon, on August 22. A press release notes that the project sees Fike “deeply personal as ever, reflecting on recent life events while showing personal growth and maturity,” that he “continues to find beauty in harrowing-but-tender emotional bloodletting,” and that the mixtape builds “on the world created on his previous two albums, What Could Possibly Go Wrong and Sunburn.”

Listen to “All Hands On Deck,” “Aftermath,” and “Smile” above. Below, find the Rocket cover art and tracklist.