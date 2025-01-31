One of the great parts about the flurry of solo projects from Blackpink’s individual members like Jennie and Rosé is getting to see each woman’s personality, which is often lost in the pinball machine torrent of lights and colors on their group material. For instance, Jennie’s wicked sense of humor is on full display in the video for “Love Hangover,” the first single from her upcoming solo debut, Ruby.

Guest artist Dominic Fike portrays Jennie’s grieving beau at a funeral, where the K-pop star is being laid to rest in a baby blue casket. A series of flashbacks depict a number of untimely potential demises for Jennie, from being eaten by a kaiju that pops out of the screen at a drive-thru (hey, that rhymes!), to choking on a martini olive at a fancy restaurant. There’s also a wild bowling accident, but what ultimately gets her is a fall from a great height that nobody could have seen coming.

In real life, though, Jennie’s star is doing nothing but rising. Last year, she appeared on Matt Champion’s “Slow Motion” before releasing her own red-hot “Mantra” video, while this spring will bring a slate of concerts on The Ruby Experience mini-tour celebrating the album’s release.

In the meantime, you can watch the “Love Hangover” video up top.

Ruby is out on 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. Find more information here.