A few weeks ago, Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike released their joint single “Geezer” as a preface to a longer project called Blush. At the time, they teased that Geezer would also end up being the name of their group, which they made official today with the release of their second single, “Doggy.”

While Abstract had initially called the song “Doggystyle” in a teaser tweet about its release, it seems that they’ve toned down the imagery of the title. This could end up being a wise choice, as the upbeat toe-tapper certainly comes across less raunchy than the original title suggests.

As for Blush, the album wound up being the follow-up to Kevin’s 2023 album Blanket, albeit casting the Texas musician as more of a curator than the sole focus. The title also refers to the collective of artists featured on the project, which includes fellow former Brockhampton member Ameer Vann, rappers Danny Brown and Jpegmafia, Fike, and a crew of up-and-coming Houston artists.

Despite Blush being less than two weeks old, Abstract has already begun soliciting producers and collaborators for a sequel album on Twitter; you can find more info about that here.

You can listen to Geezers’ “Doggy” above.