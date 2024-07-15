On June 14, Don Toliver released Hardstone Psycho, his fourth studio album that topped Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Toliver’s Hardstone Psycho tracklist featured Teezo Touchdown, and now, the two Texas artists will take North America by storm this fall.
On Monday morning, July 15, Toliver announced his Psycho Tour, billed as his “biggest North American headline tour to date,” with Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo (another Texas artist).
According to a press release, pre-sales begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time — such as the Citi Entertainment Pre-sale — and will run until the general on-sale starts on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.
Don Toliver’s 2024 Dates: Psycho Tour
10/10 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/13 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/20 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/24 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/31 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
11/08 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/10 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
11/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena