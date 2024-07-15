On June 14, Don Toliver released Hardstone Psycho, his fourth studio album that topped Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Toliver’s Hardstone Psycho tracklist featured Teezo Touchdown, and now, the two Texas artists will take North America by storm this fall.

On Monday morning, July 15, Toliver announced his Psycho Tour, billed as his “biggest North American headline tour to date,” with Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo (another Texas artist).

According to a press release, pre-sales begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time — such as the Citi Entertainment Pre-sale — and will run until the general on-sale starts on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.