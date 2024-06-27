In April, Donald Glover confirmed he planned to release “the final Childish Gambino album” after Atavista, which arrived on May 13. The final album is believed to be called Bando Stone And The New World, and it’s supposed to release sometime this summer.

“‘Lithonia’ coming out July 2,” he said of an upcoming single during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, June 26, as per Billboard. “That got leaked — kinda pissed me off to be honest. That’s another reason why y’all don’t get good sh*t. For what? It’s not valuable enough. It’s just a single. And I know who did it. Audiomack, f*cking no soup for you. You’re not getting the album now. That’s what time I’m on.”

An unnamed Audiomack representative provided a statement to Billboard, which reads, “This morning, we learned that an Audiomack user correctly guessed the URL for Childish Gambino’s already-announced new single, revealing a July 2 release date. The music itself was never playable. We already have a fix in place, which we are rolling out now.”

A YouTube user named Childish Brandino captured the entire five-minute Live. Despite his negative emotions toward Audiomack, Glover was mostly in a good mood, saying, “The problem is we’re not having enough fun. OK, so, this rollout that’s coming, it’s like, mostly about fun. I’m trying to have fun because I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun.”

Update: Audiomack co-founder and executive vice president Brian Zisook (AKA DJ Z) explained what happened. “This morning, we learned that an Audiomack user correctly guessed the URL for Gambino’s previously announced new single, revealing a 7/2 release date,” he wrote on Twitter. “The music itself was NOT leaked and was NEVER playable. We’ve already launched a fix.”