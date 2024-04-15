Donald Glover shared some exciting news yesterday. More specifically, he started by sharing exciting news about exciting news: He announced a GILGA Radio Instagram livestream, on which he promised to share some new music. Now that the broadcast has come and gone, we know some more about what the end of Childish Gambino will look like.

During the show, Glover revealed that there are two more Gambino projects on the way, saying, “We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album — a soundtrack for the fans.” Elsewhere in the broadcast was a teaser for the “original soundtrack” to Bando Stone & The New World, which will serve as that final Gambino album.

Donald Glover confirms he will be releasing one final album as 'Childish Gambino' "We're releasing 'ATAVISTA', but after that, there's the final Childish Gambino album — a soundtrack for the fans." pic.twitter.com/FTjjkuQbyC — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 15, 2024

"Atavista" is likely coming out in a couple weeks (due to at least 1 music video confirmed to be coming out in a couple weeks as heard in the interview) "Bando Stone & The New World" aka the soundtrack is coming out "this summer" heard here: pic.twitter.com/FQk5V1Pk8w — Hyper Droid (@IHyperDroidI) April 15, 2024

Glover teased Atavista a month ago, and it is set to be a re-worked version of his 2020 album 3/15/20. As was indicated, the Bando Stone project is set to accompany a new movie. Elsewhere during the project, Glover also noted that he’s working on an anime project alongside Zach Fox.

Last year, Glover told E! News, “I’m making music right now, I love it. I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.”