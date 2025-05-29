After taking over the desert during Stagecoach weekend with the help of country star Jessie Murph, and DJs Le Chev and Politik, Sparkling Ice and Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions: Anything But Subtle Tour is heading to the East Coast for a rooftop rager music fans can’t afford to miss.

Our chill day party at the iconic Von Dutch Ranch created a big social media buzz. How could we possibly top that?

Picture this: an exclusive rooftop blowout in NYC that will leave fans hyped for Gov Ball weekend. We’re going to mix the Manhattan skyline with Sparkling Ice-infused craft cocktails, lite bites, and signature merch drops. This must-attend music festival season event is designed to bring music lovers, tastemakers, and cultural curators together for one night only. And we’ll soundtrack it all with the help of the culture collective 4LoversOnly, sets by Sounds of Reality and Moochie. Our star headliner — R&B Icon Lucky Daye, fresh off the release of his latest award-winning album Algorithm — is set to bring the vibes.

It’s a cultural moment in the making, but spots are limited, so reserve yours now.