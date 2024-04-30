New Orleans soul singer Lucky Daye released his second studio album, Candydrip, in March 2022. Since then, he’s seemingly laid low, only making sporadic appearances such as his guest feature on Victoria Monét’s album Jaguar II. However, late last year, he began to release new music of his own again, starting with the Bruno Mars-penned “That’s You” and following up earlier this month with “HERicane.”
Today, he announced when he’s dropping his next album, Algorithm. It’ll drop in June, a month ahead of his tour for the album, which kicks off on July 11 in San Francisco. Tickets for the Algorithm Tour will go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time, with presale through Citicard starting today. You can find the dates below and more information here.
Lucky Daye: Algorithm Tour Dates
07/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
07/17 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
07/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
07/27 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/31 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
08/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/03 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
08/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/06 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
08/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/09 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
08/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
08/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/21 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
08/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/25 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre