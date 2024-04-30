New Orleans soul singer Lucky Daye released his second studio album, Candydrip, in March 2022. Since then, he’s seemingly laid low, only making sporadic appearances such as his guest feature on Victoria Monét’s album Jaguar II. However, late last year, he began to release new music of his own again, starting with the Bruno Mars-penned “That’s You” and following up earlier this month with “HERicane.”

Today, he announced when he’s dropping his next album, Algorithm. It’ll drop in June, a month ahead of his tour for the album, which kicks off on July 11 in San Francisco. Tickets for the Algorithm Tour will go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time, with presale through Citicard starting today. You can find the dates below and more information here.