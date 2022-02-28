Dr. Dre And EPMD’s Erick Sermon Are Collaborating For The First Time

Dr. Dre has already been having a busy year. After joining Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, his song “Still D.R.E.” with Snoop Dogg became their first video to reach a billion views on YouTube. A couple of weeks before that, he collaborated with Eminem for a GTA Online Song “Gospel.” Now, he’s working with EPMD’s Erick Sermon, also known as the Green-Eyed Bandit, according to Sermon’s recent Instagram post, which gave shoutouts to a bunch of his friends and collaborators he’s been in the studio with.

“I got to L.A a day before the #superbowl ..then 2 days after that was his bday…after that .. the #sagacontinues,” he wrote. We worked on my new project #DYNAMICDUOS […] Thanks for the opportunity. We were friends for over 30 and never worked together.. a lot of ppl has been waiting on this to happen. Well .. here it is […] Thank @focus3dots @coachbernard @mikecity ….. @rance1500 @saweetie @thebrandengine @joellejames […] My mental health has been a factor for awhile .. thank u @drdre for changing that. # beautiful blessings.”

It’s their first time working together after 30 years of friendship. Hopefully this project Dynamics Duos will be finished and released sometime soon.