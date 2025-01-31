Dr. Dre is pretty clearly on Kendrick Lamar’s side when it comes to his feud with Drake, considering he showed up to Lamar’s The Pop Out concert last year. Now, Dre has offered part of his reasoning for supporting Kendrick over Drake.

On the debut episode of The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris And Malcolm Gladwell (listen here), Dre said (via NME):

“I going to say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative. My whole sh*t is about being positive and moving forward and all that sh*t, but the fact that I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios.'”

Dre didn’t say specifically what Drake song he was talking about, but on “Family Matters,” Drake raps: