Back in 2020, on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr. Right Now,” Drake rapped, “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.” SZA later confirmed she and Drake did indeed have a relationship, although she had a slight correction: It was 2009, not 2008.

Now, it’s 2025, and SZA really doesn’t want to talk about one particular specific.

SZA appears on a new episode of Hot Ones Versus alongside One Of Them Days co-star Keke Palmer and producer Issa Rae. Palmer asked SZA if Drake was a good kisser, and after SZA pushed back on the question, Palmer said, “She’s not going to answer: he must have been terrible.” SZA then started to eat a spicy wing (in lieu of answering the question, per the show’s rules) before exclaiming, “We were children! We were children. 2009? We were children.”

Ultimately, SZA ended up taking a bite and the show carried on, with no clarity about Drake’s smooching abilities.

SZA and Drake have moved on from their old spark and maintained a strong professional relationship: They’ve collaborated a bunch over the years, on songs like “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy.”