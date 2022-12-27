Missy Elliott has been having fun with the new icons of the hip-hop and pop world, like Cardi B, Lizzo, and Anitta, through exuberant performances. Now, she’s paying her respects to veteran legends in the music world, including Tupac, Aaliyah, Aretha Franklin, Steve Wonder, and more.

On Instagram, Elliott shared her Christmas tree in an Instagram video. “This tree is a different kind of tree,” she said. “This tree has vinyl and CDs on it. You got Aretha Franklin, you got Aaliyah, you got 2Pac. You got a Chaka Khan CD right there. You got Luther Vandross over there. You got Stevie Wonder up there.”

Alongside the big tree are two smaller trees with more tributes to artists such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Diana Ross, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, and Biggie Smalls.

Missy Elliott’s support for the new generation of icons is consistent. She’s also praised pop star Lizzo. In the “Truth Hurts” singer’s capsule in Entertainment Weekly‘s “2022 Entertainers Of The Year” package, Elliott wrote, “What I really appreciate about Lizzo is that she is so diverse,” later adding, “There are so many levels to her. When she’s in the studio, she knows how to go into these different characters, she knows how to be heard, she knows how to sing, dance, rap, and it’s all amazing.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.