For just about a literal minute, it looked like Taylor Swift was going to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. That’s what reports said, but those reports were quickly followed by others indicating Swift isn’t actually taking the field. Not long after that, though, the world learned who is actually taking over Super Bowl halftime in 2023: Rihanna.

Dr. Dre — who did this year’s Emmy-winning halftime show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige — knows what he’s doing on that front, so he has given Rihanna some advice.

In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden (as NME notes), Dre offered, ““Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

He also had some general praise for Rihanna, saying of his admiration of her, “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”