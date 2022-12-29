Lil Wayne Was Gifted With A Custom Pro Board As He Entered His ‘Pro Skater’ Era

Lil Wayne‘s love of skateboarding has finally come full circle — the New Orleans rapper is officially a professional skateboarder. The rapper has been skating for decades at a private skatepark but recently, Wayne received his first “pro model” board. Pro skaters Torey Pudwill, Keelan Dadd, and Yosef Ratleff joined him for the special occasion. The gift comes from Wayne’s videographer for Young Money Skate, Phil Lopez.

The board features a childhood photo of a rapper and some of Weezy’s favorite rap lyrics.

In a clip posted to YouTube, Wayne looked very surprised in the video, with a massive smile plastered across his face as he examined the custom skateboard. The rapper then took to Instagram to thank everyone for his gift, writing in the caption, “THANK YOU, GANG!”

“This was a Christmas gift, but I decided to turn it into a surprise because it would be more meaningful that way,” Lopez said in a video. “As Wayne’s videographer, I wanted to do something special for him that he’d remember. I approached Torey, owner of Thank You Skate Co., with the board design, and he was able to help execute the production process.”

But that’s not the only gift that Wayne has received this year. Earlier this year, Wayne received his first diamond plaque earlier this year in December after his 2008 hit “Lollipop” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S.

Check out the full video of Wanye going pro above.