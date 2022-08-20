Last year, rapper and superproducer Dr. Dre made news after suffering a brain aneurysm. Although he appeared to be in good health during his performance at this year’s Super Bowl, one may never guess that he almost died after his medical emergency.

In an interview with Dolvett Quince for an upcoming episode of the Workout The Doubt podcast, Dre shared his family visited him at the hospital, fearing that it would’ve been the last time they see him

“I’m at Cedar Sinai Hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that because of COVID,” he said. “But they allowed my family to come in. I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

Dre revealed that during his two-week stay in the ICU, doctors woke him up every hour, on the hour, to conduct tests.

“[The tests were] basically looking like sobriety tests,” Dre said. “Touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that sh*t. So every hour for two weeks I had to wake up and do that.”

You can hear a clip from the episode here.