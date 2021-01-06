Dr. Dre Reportedly Suffered A Brain Aneurysm And Is Now In The ICU

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and was quickly rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center where he currently remains. Sources close to the famed producer say that Dre is in stable condition in the ICU, but doctors at the moment are unsure what caused the bleeding. Tests are still being run on the West Coast native as the hope is a cause for the aneurysm can be discovered relatively soon.

The news about the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul comes after super-producer and longtime friend Jimmy Iovine said that he and Dre have plans to build a high school in South Central Los Angeles. The school would be somewhat of an extension of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, an undergraduate pogram they established in 2013. In addition to that, the West Coast producer has been entrapped in a high-profile divorce case with his ex-wife Nicole Young. It was previously reported that she is seeking $2 million per month in temproary spousal support and an additional $5 million in attorney fees. Dre said that her $2 million per month request was “ridiculous” as he was already paying for a number of her bills. Initial reports of the divorce said that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, but that was quickly refuted. However, Nicole has requested that a judge reject the agreement as she claims Dre ripped it up during the early part of their marriage.

Hopefully Dre will recover quickly and begin his return towards good health soon.

(via TMZ)

This story is currently being updated.