In 2021, Dr. Dre faced two devastating blows. Not only did the mogul suffered three strokes following a monstrous brain aneurysm, he also settled his tension-filled divorce from Nicole Young. Fast-forward to October 11, Dr. Dre is still legally dealing with the aftermath of his separation.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre has been served with a temporary restraining order by his from marriage counselor. A judge has ordered the mogul to stay away from Dr. Charles Sophy following harassment claims.

In a connected legal matter, Dr. Sophy sued Dr. Dre for $10 million accusing him of “malicious campaign of harassment” that supposed lasted a year and a half. Dr. Sophy said after being hired for “joint psychotherapist-patient relationship” by the former couple Dr. Dre allegedly blamed Sophy for causing further friction among the family.

Now, Dr. Dre’s attorney attorney, Howard King, has issued a response to the outlet. “Mr. Sophy got some text messages in 2023 from an angry patient who had been mistreated,” he said. “Along with his entire family, by a self-proclaimed psychiatric expert. Nothing has changed since 2023 that would warrant this desperate filing and attempt for attention other than Mr. Young’s refusal to drop his confidential efforts to have Sophy’s license terminated by the Osteopathic Medical Board.”

A prior statement shared by Dr. Dre’s representative attempted to provide context to the conflict, saying: “In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously ‘treated’ not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children. He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended.”

However, Dr. Sophy has slammed the Medical Board investigation attempts in a separate lawsuit.