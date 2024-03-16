Dr. Dre revealed that he suffered three strokes in 2021, following his brain aneurysm, during a recent interview appearance on James Corden’s SiriusXM show, This Life Of Mine.

“It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure,” Dr. Dre said, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s something you can’t control, it just happens. During those two weeks, I had three strokes.”

“I got up and went about my day, and I thought I could lay down and take a nap,” he added. “My son and a female friend were like ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital. Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing doctors come in, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’ I asked questions about what I could’ve done to prevent this. No one could give me an answer.”

The rapper and mogul has been vocal about his near-death experience since it happened. In 2022, he spoke about how he was admitted to Cedars Sinai Hospital and his family couldn’t visit him because of COVID precautions. The hospital also called them instead, in case he didn’t make it and they wanted to say goodbyes.

Thankfully, Dr. Dre is still here and seems to be in a better and healthier place now.