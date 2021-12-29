Earlier this month, an image of Dr. Dre sitting with a big smile on his face in front of balloons with the words “Divorced AF” hit the internet. The photo was posted by music executive Breyon Prescott, who captioned it, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final.” He posted it after a report from TMZ revealed that Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young’s divorce settlement had ended with him paying her a lump sum of $2 million and an additional $500,000 to cover her attorney fees. Now, new reports from Rolling Stone and TMZ reveal that Dre will have to dish out a lot more money.

Dre has now agreed to pay Nicole a total of $100 million — $50 million now and the remaining half a year from now — which is a sizable cut from his $828 million net worth. The former couple’s prenup barred Nicole from receiving half of Dre’s net worth. However, in addition to the $100 million that Dre will pay her, Nicole keeps four out of the 10 vehicles the couple owned, as well as jewelry, cash, and bank accounts that she maintained during their marriage. Lastly, there are storage lockers filled with items that Dre put in there from their various homes. The settlement says Nicole can keep all of the items in the storage lockers that belong to her.

As for Dre himself, he keeps seven of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, two homes in Calabasas, and four properties in the L.A. area, which includes a $100 million Brentwood estate. He also retains his master recordings, trademarks, interests in various partnerships and trusts, as well as their Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from his Beats By Dre deal.

Sources connected to the former couple say that Nicole could have received an even larger amount from Dre if she had settled a year ago. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” a source told TMZ.