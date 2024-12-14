Drake’s ongoing legal dispute with UMG will not keep him stationary. Today (December 14), the “Family Matters” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his plans for 2025.

In February, Drake has his eyes set on Australian thanks to his 13-date The Anita Max Win Tour. However, it seems Drake might have jumped the figurative gun with his upload. Shortly after the post began to gain steam on the platform it was quietly deleted. Although the news had previously been teased on Instagram (viewable here), international fans weren’t sure of the tour’s confirmed schedule.

Now, thanks to the upload and Drake’s Live Nation webpage there is no walking it back. The Mastercard presale for Drake’s The Anita Max Win Tour will kick off on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:30 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time. Live Nation’s presale will follow on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time. Find more information here. View the full tour schedule and poster below.