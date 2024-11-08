Is anyone else starting to feel a little bad for Drake? The Toronto superstar’s 2024 probably didn’t go the way he planned it, but at this point, he’s got to be really regretting accepting Kendrick Lamar’s invitation to a lyrical firefight on “Like That.”

Fans on social media are rubbing salt in his wounds in the wake of the 2025 Grammy nominations, of which he has five: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video — all for, you guessed it, “Not Like Us.”

Here’s where Drake goofed: On his Kendrick diss “Family Matters,” Drake tried to taunt K. Dot with his Grammys success. “Kendrick just opened his mouth / Someone go hand him a Grammy right now,” he rapped. However, fans didn’t take it quite the way Drake intended, mocking him for trying to turn what most would consider an objective positive into a liability. Say what you want about the Recording Academy’s milquetoast preferences in rap, but a golden gramophone still holds a lot of weight in the recording industry.

Drake’s prediction has come back to haunt him as fans ridicule the hitmaker — who has five wins of his own to his name out of 55 nominations — with the fact that Kendrick could have matched Drake’s lifetime totals with just his wins from this year (if he hadn’t already bypassed his rival long ago; he’s got 17 out of 50 nominations since 2013). He could also win Best Rap Performance for “Like That,” meaning no matter what, any win will have been for a track dissing Drake. Yikes.