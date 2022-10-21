Drake Is Giving Fans Free Dave’s Hot Chicken For His Birthday

If you happen to live anywhere near a Dave’s Hot Chicken location, then you probably already know that the chain has grown a dedicated following over the past half decade. But you may not know that that following includes Drake, who invested in the growing sandwich chain last year. He loves it so much that he’s celebrating his birthday (October 24) by hosting a free giveaway at all Dave’s locations. You can get a free slider or tender. The announcement coincides with the company’s first-ever ad campaign, the darkly humorous “Don’t Die Before You Try It.”

Aside from getting fans to try his new favorite chicken chain, Drake’s birthday month — for which he’s named his entire brand (October’s Very Own) — has been going pretty well for the Toronto hitmaker. He kicked off the month announcing his upcoming show at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater, then celebrated his son Adonis’ birthday with a superhero-themed party at an arcade attended by fellow hip-hop stars like Chance The Rapper and Nicki Minaj. A week ago, he celebrated becoming Spotify’s first artist with 50 billion streams by debuting a new kit for FC Barcelona featuring his OVO owl logo (which worried Barcelona fans, as the dreaded Drake curse is even known in Spain).

Happy 36th birthday to Drake, and enjoy your hot chicken (if you can get it).