As if fans weren’t already hyped up enough over the prospect of a collaborative album between 21 Savage and Drake fueled by more of the yin-and-yang chemistry of tracks like “ Jimmy Cooks ” and “ Knife Talk ,” the new dynamic duo also shared the spotlight on the cover of Vogue — or did they? When Drake shared photos of the supposed upcoming cover on social media, some fans were delighted but others were skeptical. While it’s perfectly plausible that the two rappers — who have been been considered stylish in their own rights — would appear on the cover, something felt … off. So…

Was Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Vogue’ Magazine Cover Real?

Unfortunately for fans hoping to add the intriguing item to their collections, it was not. According to Rolling Stone‘s Simon Vozick-Levinson, it’s actually a self-made zine promoting the pair’s upcoming album, Her Loss. It appears that they’ve lightly vandalized the actual October issue of Vogue, inserting themselves in various ads and photoshopping the pictorials to include Savage’s signature tattoos — especially his forehead knife, which was the subject of a meme-turned-album-title way back in the halcyon days of 2017.

It’s a prime example of Drake and 21 Savage’s surprising shared sense of humor about constantly being memed. This time they were the ones to get the last laugh. Her Loss, meanwhile, is out on November 4.