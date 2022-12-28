While Drake and 21’s Savage’s Her Loss has had its fair share of controversy, most notably because of its lyrical content and the significant delays that affected its initial October release date, it hasn’t stopped the listeners from rolling in. The duo’s recent project set a new record, earning nearly 1 billion streams on Spotify in less than two months, a new record for both rappers. The album debuted at No.1 on Billboard after being released on November 4.

The project has allowed 21 Savage to earn his first billion streams on the platform and Drake his 12th. Her Loss was a commercial success, debuting at No.1 on Billboard 200 and dethroning Taylor Swift’s Midnights, selling over 400k in its first week, making it the third-highest opening this year in music. But the achievements don’t end there — the album garnered Drake his 12th No.1 album and 21 his third.

.@Drake and @21savage's 'Her Loss' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) December 25, 2022

During a November interview with SiriusXM Sound 42 last month, Drake proclaimed that Her Loss is one of the “greatest albums” he’s ever made and might even crack the Top 3 in his decorated catalog. “[Her Loss] is one of the greatest albums I ever made in my life,” he declared. “I said the other day, I think this is a clear entry into my Top 5 of my catalog — if not, Top 3.”

Additionally, the Canadian rapper has shared that this project is a part of a trilogy — Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and now Her Loss — which centers on the pitfalls of love and relationships and the disillusionment that comes with it.