Drake and 21 Savage‘s promotional campaign for their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss was effective in making it one of the most talked-about albums of last year. Though, not everyone was a fan. Back in November, shortly after the release of Her Loss, Vogue sued the duo for using fake covers of the magazine to promote the album.

Today (February 16), Semafor is reporting that the rappers and the magazine have settled the lawsuit.

Drake and 21 Savage have reportedly agreed to pay magazine publisher Condé Nast as part of the settlement.

Despite the controversies attached to the album, 21 only speaks fondly of the creative process and the reception. In an interview with Complex, he revealed that he felt Her Loss helped satisfy his current fan base, while also helping him gain more fans.

“I think it put me on a broader scale,” 21 said. “It leveled me up for sure, it made me hotter for sure. But I also think that comes from me not having any music out. It’s just been straight features for two years before that sh*t happened. I think [my fans] wanted me to drop, so whatever I dropped was going to do that. People were ready to hear me rap, so I think that’s what I got from it too, it fed my fans.”