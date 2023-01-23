Drake’s Apollo Theater show in New York City, in partnership with SiriusXM, turned out to be quite the event. In addition to having Harlem’s own Diplomats join him on stage to perform their beloved “national anthem,” Drake ran through a career’s worth of hits ranging from his earliest radio swings like “Headlines” and “Over” to his more recent 21 Savage collabs like “Rich Flex” (“do something for meeee”) and “Jimmy Cooks,” all while roasting his Degrassi: The Next Generation character and keeping an eye out for his fans.

During the Sunday night show, a fan fell from the balcony to the orchestra pit floor, prompting Drake to pause the show and ensure her safety. “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” he told the fans. The crew also had to make sure that the other fans would be safe, removing a stage light the fallen fan knocked out of place, as well as its electrical cables.

After about 15 minutes, the show resumed with an announcement that there had been no serious injuries. Upon his return to the stage, Drake promised to make up for the delay saying, “Let’s just make some noise that everybody’s okay. I feel like they had to wait like 10 minutes; we should go up a little more.” He also gave fans something else to look forward to, teasing a new project in 2023.