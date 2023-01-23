Drake postponed his first-ever shows at the Apollo Theater with SiriusXM from early December to Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, and the general consensus is that he could have postponed them to January 2024 and the wait would have been worth it. From performing an exhaustive set list to teasing a potential new project, Drake brought everything to the stage.

According to Billboard, Drake’s set was just as much a visual chronicle of his journey as it was a musical one. Drake opened the show with “Over My Dead Body” from 2011’s Take Care while wearing the same basketball jersey worn by Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drake starred in the role from 2001 to 2009 — when he was still best known as Aubrey Graham — and he also mocked his haircut from that time elsewhere in the show.

Drake pulled up in the Degrassi Jimmy Brooks jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/gYrWa1QwyB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake cooking his haircut from Degrassi 😂 pic.twitter.com/DwejfmF3zO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2023

Drake wore his “Degrassi” character Jimmy Brooks’ basketball jersey at his Apollo concert last night. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/gNELjbR6H8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 22, 2023

“I wanted to make this show about gratitude,” Drake told the crowd near the top of the show, per Billboard. “This is a little story we put together about my deep love for my family, for my dear friends and for each and every one of you that have been supporting me for a long time.”

Drake also shared the stage with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert across the two nights. Check out clips below.

Drake brings out Dipset & 21 Savage in NYC🎫 pic.twitter.com/mw0LJGBEGb — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out 21 Savage at the Apollo‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Ns1VlDdUD — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) January 22, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage perform “Jimmy Cooks” at the Apollo #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/xIYYkWeVUh — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 22, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage pause the show after something happened in the crowd pic.twitter.com/EXczlcsqKa — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2023

Drake giving Uzi his flowers at the Apollo pic.twitter.com/rRj3jluSF1 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2023

Drake brought Uzi out to perform “Just Wanna Rock” at the Apollo 🪩 pic.twitter.com/mnHFmXo39b — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2023

Merch at night 2 of Drake at the Apollo pic.twitter.com/Gz4mDmaSiN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2023

Drake in Cam’Ron’s pink mink last night at the Apollo pic.twitter.com/nGrPh3nNzV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake’s Apollo set list might be the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/WHh5fPr7kH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

This transition… Drake was in his bag tonight at the Apollo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/H9uX4ijwek — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake says we could see another project this year 👀 “We might get bored and make another one…” pic.twitter.com/EAVLbTpzr4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

