What Songs Were Performed At Drake’s Apollo Theater Show?

At long last, Drake finally took to the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The “Rich Flex” hitmaker had already postponed the show twice, but was not going to let anything keep him from performing this weekend — not even an injured ankle.

Uproxx was in attendance tonight (January 21) at the first of two Drake performances at the iconic New York theater. During his hotly anticipated show, he performed several of his hits across all of his eras. From features, to hit singles, to deep album cuts, Drake’s setlist was all-encompassing. Also, Drake was joined by the Dipset crew, who performed some of their hip-hop classics. 21 Savage also made an appearance, performing songs from his and Drake’s collaborative album, Her Loss.