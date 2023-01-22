What Songs Were Performed At Drake’s Apollo Theater Show?

At long last, Drake finally took to the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The “Rich Flex” hitmaker had already postponed the show twice, but was not going to let anything keep him from performing this weekend — not even an injured ankle.
Uproxx was in attendance tonight (January 21) at the first of two Drake performances at the iconic New York theater. During his hotly anticipated show, he performed several of his hits across all of his eras. From features, to hit singles, to deep album cuts, Drake’s setlist was all-encompassing. Also, Drake was joined by the Dipset crew, who performed some of their hip-hop classics. 21 Savage also made an appearance, performing songs from his and Drake’s collaborative album, Her Loss.
What songs were performed at Apollo Theater show?
Check out the setlist below.
1. “Over My Dead Body”
2. “Own It”
3. “Trust Issues”
4. “Marvin’s Room”
5. “Say Something”
6. “Feel No Ways”
7. “Practice”
8. “Jaded”
9. “Jungle”
10. “Karaoke”
11. “Over”
12. “Forever
13. “Headlines”
14. “HYFR”
15. “I’m On One”
16. “Started From The Bottom”
17. “No New Friends”
18. “Energy”
19. “Know Yourself”
20. “Nonstop”
21. “God’s Plan”
22. “Laugh Now Cry Later”
23. “Hold On, We’re Going Home”
24. “Controlla”
25. “One Dance”
26. “In My Feelings”
27. “Passionfruit”
28. “Way 2 Sexy”
29. “Wait For U” (Originally by Future feat. Tems and Drake)
30. “Massive”
31. “Calling My Name”
32. “Sticky”
33. “I Really Mean It” (Performed by Dipset)
34. “Dipset Anthem” (Performed by Dipset)
35. “We Fly High” (Performed by Jim Jones)
36. “Rich Flex” (Joined by 21 Savage)
37. “Broke Boys” (Joined by 21 Savage)
38. “Privileged Rappers” (Joined by 21 Savage)
39. “Spin Bout U” (Joined by 21 Savage)
40. Jimmy Crooks (Joined by 21 Savage)
41. “Knife Talk” (Joined by 21 Savage)
42. “Legend”