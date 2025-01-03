2024 was a rough year for Drake, but now, he’s got a fresh calendar to look forward to. Before he does, though, it seems he’s got some things to get off his chest.

For the first time since he and Kendrick Lamar laced up their gloves last spring for a rap bout that left him punch-drunk and wobbling badly, Drake finds his footing with a new freestyle over a beat by Conductor Williams. Relying on his signature vulnerability to address the battle — and the response to it — through rhymes, Drake expresses his disappointment with how things turned out and how rap fans turned on him.

The video appeared on social media courtesy of a post seemingly teasing a new music video, but the lyrics can be heard loud clear despite the blurry nature of the visuals.

Whether it’ll be enough to right the ship after a string of lackluster singles and poor business decisions remains to be seen — but it’s the step in the right direction he should have taken before filing legal complaints about how badly he was beaten in the public eye.

Certainly, there are those — both fans and detractors — who’d prefer it if Drake just stuck to rap, and employing producers who are known for being in tune with the culture like Conductor (who is best known for his work with Griselda, Tyler The Creator, and J. Cole) could be just what he needs to get them back on his side. You can check out the freestyle below.

https://twitter.com/d_suelo/status/1875248595286552929