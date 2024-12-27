On the day after Christmas yesterday (December 26), Drake teamed up with streamer Adin Ross for a livestreamed event dubbed the “Drizzmas Giveaway.” During the broadcast, though, Drake narrowly avoided a Kendrick Lamar-related slip-up.

While reading a letter from a fan out loud (as seen in this video), he got to a part that said, “…and it’s always ‘f*ck Kendrick.'” Drake cut himself off halfway through Lamar’s first name, though, saying, “Oh, I am not reading that,” before chuckling as he continued reading the letter.

Meanwhile, while initially announcing the event, Drake said (as Complex notes), “People often ask me what was the best day of my life, and there’s so many memories with family, album releases, shows, fans showing deep appreciation for the craft, but my answer is the same every time: the two days I shot ‘God’s Plan’ were the best days of my life. The joy that I experienced on those days, making other people happy, changing their week or their month or their year was an irreplaceable feeling. And that’s why, this December 26, Stake, along with me and Adin Ross, are doing the biggest streaming giveaway of all time.”

Indeed, it was a major giveaway, as prizes included a year’s worth of rent, a trip to Australia to see a Drake show, and $250,000.