Given that yesterday (June 19) was Juneteenth, it was a relatively slow news day in the music world. That is, except for one thing: Last night, Kendrick Lamar hosted The Pop Out — Ken & Friends, a special concert event that wasn’t about the Drake feud, but was also totally about the Drake feud. A number of Lamar’s Drake diss tracks made the setlist, most notably “Not Like Us,” which was performed five times in a row to end the show.

Folks online took notice: Drake became the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and still is as of this post on Thursday morning.

A lot of the reactions were people imagining Drake’s reaction to the show, particularly to the repetition of “Not Like Us,” with tweets comedically imagining Drake feeling anger, frustration, or sadness.

drake after hearing that entire arena scream not like us word for word pic.twitter.com/L3PUxHc5Ml — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) June 20, 2024

Drake after the 3rd time pic.twitter.com/T7udcVvpM8 — Scottie (@ScottieBeam) June 20, 2024

Drake seeing everybody at Kendrick Pop Out show pic.twitter.com/IUmZFhskvI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 20, 2024

Others just admired the whole situation. As one user put it, “17,000+ people gathered together in one place to call Drake a pedophile with Kendrick Lamar. This level of hate will never be duplicated.” Another noted, “Not Like Us to Drake is how Back To Back was for Meek [crying laughing emoji] Kendrick preformed the song 4 times and the entire arena rapped it word for word all 4 times.”

17,000+ people gathered together in one place to call Drake a pedophile with Kendrick Lamar. This level of hate will never be duplicated 😭😭pic.twitter.com/NMfaPSbwaE — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 20, 2024

Not Like Us to Drake is how Back To Back was for Meek 😂 Kendrick preformed the song 4 times and the entire arena rapped it word for word all 4 times 😭 pic.twitter.com/FGMV0eH2uj — spicebae (@spicebae_) June 20, 2024

Check out some more reactions below.

Kendrick Lamar just unified real life gang members had them all take a group pic and got everyone to dance together to a song calling Drake a pedophile for the 5th time in a row on Amazon Prime — 𝕿𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖞 (@verypalehipster) June 20, 2024

So then Drake told Kendrick that he rap like he tryna free the slaves Kendrick threw a concert on Juneteenth that united rival hoods and celebrated legends. – Me at a BBQ on Juneteenth 2054 pic.twitter.com/XNLSeflr81 — Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) June 20, 2024

Can't believe Drake tried to say this man was not affiliated. They having a Blood Bonvention on the stage right now. — Beige Rage (@cee_pain) June 19, 2024

Drake watching the Kendrick concert. pic.twitter.com/EFud0SZFku — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 20, 2024

Drake's made an entire career of pandering to professional athletes to think he's cool and Kendrick Lamar has the NBA All-Star team on stage calling him a pedophile it's never been more over — gayforthrill (@willforthrill) June 20, 2024