Here Is Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out — Ken & Friends’ Concert Setlist

Kendrick Lamar was a man on a mission tonight (June 19). His The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum featured DJ Hed and Mustard as openers, and their sets were each stacked with guest appearances, but Lamar exceeded all expectations once his set began. The bar was set extremely high from the jump, as Lamar opened with the live debut of “Euphoria,” one of his recent Drake diss tracks, but he cleared it with ease by punctuating the night with “Not Like Us” five times in a row. Five!
Check out Lamar’s full The Pop Out setlist below.
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out — Ken & Friends’ Concert Setlist
1. “Euphoria” (Live debut)
2. “DNA.”
3. “ELEMENT.”
4. “Alright”
5. “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
6. “Money Trees” (With Jay Rock)
7. “Win” (Jay Rock cover) (With Jay Rock)
8. “King’s Dead” (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake cover) (With Jay Rock)
9. “6:16 In LA” (With Ab-Soul) (Live debut)
10. “Collard Greens (Schoolboy Q cover) (With Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock)
11. “THat Part” (Schoolboy Q cover) (with Schoolboy Q)
12. “King Kunta”
13. “m.A.A.d city”
14. “HUMBLE.”
15. “Like That” (Future and Metro Boomin cover) (Live debut)
16. “Still D.R.E.” (Dr. Dre cover) (With Dr. Dre)
17. “California Love” (2Pac cover) (With Dr. Dre)
18. “Not Like Us” (Live debut)
19. “Not Like Us”
20. “Not Like Us”
21. “Not Like Us”
22. “Not Like Us”
23. “Not Like Us” (Instrumental)