Earlier this month, some Kendrick Lamar fans inserted themselves into the Drake beef by releasing an online video game based on the “Not Like Us” diss track. The game, inspired by the piñata scene from the song’s video, is basically a take on whack-a-mole but with OVO owls.

Now, a Drake fan has fired back with Family Matters: The Game, which can be played in your browser, here.

Once you start the game, on-screen text reads, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go feed him a Grammy right now. Tap the Grammy to feed Kenny. Don’t miss or he’ll be sad.” From there, the gameplay is simple: A moving arrow determines where the Grammy will be thrown when you click/tap, but a pixel art rendering of Lamar is also moving side-to-side. If you miss, Lamar grimaces and makes a sad sound as a tear runs down his face.

The theme of the game is a reference to the “Family Matters” lyric, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now.”

The beef has not only reached the realm of video games, but now it’s Jeopardy!-famous, too: It was just featured as a clue on the game show, in a category focused on famous rap feuds.