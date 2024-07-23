M. Night Shyamalan’s most childhood trauma-inducing film is Signs, but Drake is probably more traumatized by The Sixth Sense.

Kendrick Lamar referenced the 1999 film in two diss tracks against Drake. On “Euphoria,” he rapped, “Am I battlin’ ghost or AI? / N*gga feelin’ like Joel Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin’ me to off him.” (He meant Haley Joel Osment, who was a good sport about the whole thing.) Lamar also begins his No. 1 hit “Not Like Us” with “I see dead people.”

While promoting his new The Eras Tour-inspired film Trap, Shyamalan was asked about the feud. “We kind of lightly know each other, and I did know [he was a fan],” the director said of Lamar on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, according to Billboard. “He’s very gracious with me, and I love him.”

Shyamalan first learned about The Sixth Sense lyric from someone he works with. “The first song ends with it. So someone in the office was like, ‘Oh, Kendrick just dropped something and it references one of your [movies].’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ That was before everything blew up,” he explained.

If the feud with Drake continues, Kendrick should start referencing some of M. Night’s other films. Let’s see what he can do with Lady In The Water.