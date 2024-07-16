Today (July 15), Kendrick Lamar’s venomous Drake diss track “Not Like Us” returned to the top of the music charts.

Since its release, DJs have hard their fun with it. During Kendrick’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends show backed by Amazon Music, the entire West Coast line danced to Drake’s demise. Now, the public can take a wack at Drake (or rather, an owl) thanks to a new video game.

Inspired by the bold piñata scene within Kendrick’s official visual, Richie Branson, a graphic designer, animator, and game designer (Bleacher Report, Epic Games, Fortnite) created a hilarious web game for hip-hop heads to enjoy in their free time.

“This game is a free love letter to video games and hip-hop,” wrote Branson on the game’s credit page.

Users are tasked with hitting as many animated owls as they can, as a reimagined instrumental of Mustard’s production plays in the background. The modified Pokémon adventure doesn’t have a leaderboard at this time. However, users have begun to screenshot their results to compare with others.

Clearly, the Los Angeles Public Library was on to something when it decided to retire its owl puppet.

To play Richie Branson’s ‘Not Like Us’ game, inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping song, click here.