Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud has been one of the biggest pop culture events of 2024 so far: Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is a No. 1 hit (again), the song was mentioned at the ESPYs, and now, the beef has reached Jeopardy! status.

One of the categories in the Double Jeopardy! round from last night’s (July 16) episode was called “Diss-track-tions,” and the $800 question was, “In May 2024, these 2 competitors went back & forth with tracks like ‘Family Matters’ & ‘Meet The Grahams.'” A contestant correctly said, ‘Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake?’

“Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake” was an answer on Jeopardy today. This rap beef made it to mainstream TV and will go down in history. pic.twitter.com/S5MiFVjpQC — Big Cinco (@takefivecinco) July 16, 2024

Per J! Archive, the category also referenced beefs between Eminem and The Game, Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent and Cam’ron, and Nas and Jay-Z. Contestants managed to answer all of the clues correctly. J! Archive also notes last night’s episode was taped on May 23, at which point all of the songs currently associated with the Drake/Kendrick feud so far had been released (but before the “Not Like Us” video dropped).

Meanwhile, the feud has mostly died down and it seems Drake has more pressing issues to deal with at the moment. Toronto just got hit some some extreme weather, which has left Drake’s mansion in the city absolutely filled with water.