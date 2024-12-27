Drake has had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, but he’s looking forward to righting the ship in 2025. He’s promised a joint album with PartyNextDoor, which could help him return to form after his late-2024 output failed to connect with audiences. Although they’ve missed their projected autumn release date, they’ve apparently been taking the slow-cooked approach to ensure that it lives up to Party’s promise that it’ll be a “classic.” We haven’t heard many updates, but during his livestream with Adin Ross, Drake shared some details of the album.

“Me and Party is, honestly, one of the projects I’m most proud of in my life,” he said. “I’ve always to wanted make a full album of our sound, Toronto sound, R&B. The best that both of us have to offer… The listening party has to be in the city.”

Drake could certainly use the goodwill. When even sports analysts like Stephen A. Smith and the Inside The NBA crew are criticizing his decision to get the courts involved in his feuds, it looks like his reputation needs a hard reset. You can argue about how effective doing a livestream with fellow Torontonian Adin Ross will be toward that end — it’s a friendly outlet, to be sure, but does little to address the “culture vulture” accusations leveled against him latelly — but at least he knows what his fans want. The real trick will be splitting the difference between them and the wider hip-hop audience.

https://twitter.com/nfr_podcast/status/1872477589824221359