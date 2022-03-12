drake.jpg
Drake Recently Got His Hair Braided And Fans Are Completely Confused About It

Drake has donned many looks throughout his music career. Between the afro he rocked from his Take Care days to cutting it down and growing out his beard around If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and Views, Drake has never been afraid to switch it up. In fact, it was just a year ago that he debuted the Certified Lover Boy heart in his haircut, one he would keep throughout the 2021 calendar year. That heart caused quite the reaction from fans, but Drizzy’s latest look has people just as, if not even more confused this time around.

In a series of pictures and videos that Drake shared on Instagram, he could be seen rocking a fresh set of braids. While this isn’t the most outlandish hairstyle, fans were confused as they didn’t think he had enough hair to have it braided. Some pointed out that just a few days ago, a picture with him and Jack Harlow made its rounds online, and it, Drake had rather short hair. As a result, some questioned how it was even possible that Drake could have braids while others made jokes about it like suggesting that Drake got extensions to make it work.

Speaking of Harlow, he and Drake were spotted on vacation together in Turks & Caicos. Hopefully, this means that the two are working on music that we’ll hear at some point in the future.

You can check out Drake’s braids in the post above and view reactions from fans below.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

