Drake has donned many looks throughout his music career. Between the afro he rocked from his Take Care days to cutting it down and growing out his beard around If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and Views, Drake has never been afraid to switch it up. In fact, it was just a year ago that he debuted the Certified Lover Boy heart in his haircut, one he would keep throughout the 2021 calendar year. That heart caused quite the reaction from fans, but Drizzy’s latest look has people just as, if not even more confused this time around.

#Drake popping out with the braids! Y’all fw his new do? pic.twitter.com/PwosqYPTS7 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 12, 2022

In a series of pictures and videos that Drake shared on Instagram, he could be seen rocking a fresh set of braids. While this isn’t the most outlandish hairstyle, fans were confused as they didn’t think he had enough hair to have it braided. Some pointed out that just a few days ago, a picture with him and Jack Harlow made its rounds online, and it, Drake had rather short hair. As a result, some questioned how it was even possible that Drake could have braids while others made jokes about it like suggesting that Drake got extensions to make it work.

Speaking of Harlow, he and Drake were spotted on vacation together in Turks & Caicos. Hopefully, this means that the two are working on music that we’ll hear at some point in the future.

You can check out Drake’s braids in the post above and view reactions from fans below.

Drake had short hair two days ago, now this nigga got braids lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/2Zwyf1lPPV — Young Black Man (@ThatsJustJosh_) March 12, 2022

Lmfaooo his scalp gotta be in pain pic.twitter.com/sUvsaGC1ku — Young Black Man (@ThatsJustJosh_) March 12, 2022

Drake is half white, says nigga, and now has braids. When Adonis grows up and becomes Chet hanks, don’t ask why. — Devonté Lovato 🌹 (@vontenyc) March 12, 2022

once i get drake wig lady and his bbl surgeon i will be unstoppable — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) March 12, 2022

i swear he just had waves — jordan (@jrdanallen_) March 12, 2022

A lace front king https://t.co/Q6WvydwsKO — Auntie Mia (@music2miiears) March 12, 2022

he sneeze once and he’ll scalp himself https://t.co/audhJjlnme — national champ (@ThisAintJosiah) March 12, 2022

Drake's brain if he ends up sneezing with them Shemar Moore braids in his head: pic.twitter.com/ieQOj7kpes — Thin Poppa Pump |💟| (@MillyBeamen) March 12, 2022

Drake Paul said Dutty Yeah, Dutty Ya pic.twitter.com/FM0y5mXFZJ — Boochie is my Name 🥸 (@stawpfeenin) March 12, 2022

