Drake is officially on the clock for his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto rapper announced back in October that the album would arrive at some point in January 2021. While he has yet to share a more specific date for the project, fans are already requesting the whereabouts of the album from Drake. However, for a quick moment, the Take Care rapper got his supporters’ minds off Certified Lover Boy by debuting an eccentric haircut for them on social media.

Drake couldnt be Justin Bieber in the popstar video so instead he got his haircut pic.twitter.com/d01BO4PY5L — Melody (@mimisreign) January 3, 2021

In a quickly-deleted post to his Instagram story, Drake shared the new look that was very similar to what Justin Bieber boasted early in his career with the caption “Big Mood” attached. However, he made sure to keep the heart outline on the left side of his forehead that he’s been rocking since he began promoting Certified Lover Boy last summer. Despite the fact that it was quickly-deleted from his story, a few fans were able to grab screenshots to share on Twitter and the jokes went off from there.

drake’s haircut already ruined 2021 pic.twitter.com/mB2zT0DmdM — Abdi 🦅 (@JrWave19) January 3, 2021

Drake done put a curse on 2021 with this haircut pic.twitter.com/blMK3dyJmD — Chxppa (@newchxppa) January 3, 2021

Drake’s haircut on some Dave Chappelle shit rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/i2vPrv7d05 — cheesus wrld (@MatchboxCody) January 3, 2021

One Twitter proclaimed that Drake’s new look “already ruined 2021” while another said, “Drake done put a curse on 2021 with this haircut.” Other fans used the new look to make comparisons to other celebrities. The Toronto rapper was compared to Justin Bieber in a tweet that read, “Drake couldnt be Justin Bieber in the popstar video so instead he got his haircut.” Another person recalled an infamous episode from Chappelle’s Show to poke fun at Drake.

You can read more reactions to Drake’s new haircut below.

Nobody:

My friend: I love drake's new haircut pic.twitter.com/6Bcai1lssV — Code Red (@BumMinister) January 3, 2021

Holy shit Drake has my 2006 haircut pic.twitter.com/nDFTbzQKGb — 21 Denton (@JonDenton) January 3, 2021

Went from Drake to Blake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XNmz5uajOk — Space 🪐💫 (@2kspaced) January 3, 2021

That's why every song sound like Drake featurin' Drake pic.twitter.com/j1O4QcjMqU — TRIGGA ⎊ (@TT_FromMTV2) January 3, 2021

Drake is out here looking like Nia Wrong. pic.twitter.com/yu57761aLi — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 3, 2021

3 days into 2021 and Drake out here looking like a member of Big Time Rush pic.twitter.com/cDaoiFrKKy — Bre 😅 (@breyon03) January 3, 2021

Drake took popstar way to seriously 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZrZr1jwPll — Luca Greco🔥💫🦖 (@Luca_Wrld) January 3, 2021