Drake Says He Made ‘War’ To Motivate Toronto’s Rap Scene

On Drake’s recently released song “War,” he addresses his relationship with The Weeknd, rapping, “you know that’s been my n****.” Now Drake wants to make sure that there is no doubt about his intentions with the song: He wrote online that his goal for the track was to uplift his fellow Toronto rappers.

In an Instagram story, Drake said:

“Just wanna say this for my city in regards to the song War. My goal is always uplift and show love to rappers that are buzzing and gaining the worlds attention. My goal is to use our talks that we all use without having it feel like I am taking sides. My goal is to make anyone feel like with the right songs and the right team and the right amount of drive and focus they can push past the darkness and be able to provide for their people and create a legacy. I understand that there are politics in every city that we can’t deny or escape but I want to be clear on my intentions when I show recognition and support. I pray you all emerge successful and can’t wait to see what artists from Toronto pop off in 2020 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Drake seems to have plans beyond “War,” as it looks like he and Future are working on something new.