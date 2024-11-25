After a monstrous 2024, Kendrick Lamar put his stamp on the final weeks of the year with the surprise release of a new album, GNX. The project features more bars about Drake after his feud with the Canadian rapper dominated the cultural conversation this summer. Now, following GNX, Drake appears to have spoken out.

While livestreaming with xQc, Drake, seemingly speaking about Lamar, said (as HotNewHipHop notes), “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it.”

Lamar also had some words about Lil Wayne on the new album, and Wayne responded on X (formerly Twitter), “Man wtf I do. I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction. Not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed.”

It’s not all beef, though, as plenty of folks collaborated on the new album and the list includes SZA, Jack Antonoff, Roddy Ricch, Terrace Martin, Sounwave, Deats, M-Tech, Juju, Deyra Barrera, AzChike, Dody6, Hitta J3, Peysoh, Siete, Wallie The Sensei, Lefty Gunplay, Siete7x, and YoungThreat.